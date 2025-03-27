US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the Houthi rebels in Yemen now want peace because the US attacks on them have been very successful.

He also stressed that those strikes will continue for a very long time.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said, “The Houthis want peace, because they're getting the hell knocked out of them. It's been very, very strong. The Houthis are dying for peace. They don't want this.”

“The Houthis have been hit hard, and they want to negotiate peace...The Houthis have been horrible to the world, what they've done - killed a lot of people and knocked down a lot of ships and planes and anything else. And they have been hit harder than they've ever been hit. And they want us to stop so badly,” he continued.

“The attacks have been very successful, even beyond our wildest expectations. We've hit them very hard, very successfully. And we're going to do it for a long time. We're going to keep it going for a long time,” Trump stated.

The US operation against the Houthis was officially launched earlier this month, with strikes against Houthi defense capabilities, as well as missile and drone systems.

Last week, Trump stated that the Houthis would be “completely annihilated" and added that Iranian support would only impede but not stop the Houthis' destruction.

The Houthi rebels have upped their attacks in the region since October of 2023, having launched drones and ballistic missiles towards cities in Israel while also targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region, in support for Gazans.