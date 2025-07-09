The United States Mission to Yemen reported on Wednesday that the Houthi terrorists have kidnapped many surviving crew members of the Greek-owned Eternity C cargo ship after they attacked it earlier in the week.

"We call for their immediate and unconditional safe release. The Houthis continue to show the world why the United States was right to label them a terrorist organization," the mission wrote in a statement.

On Monday, the Houthi rebels in Yemen launched an attack on the merchant vessel in the Red Sea near the city of Hodeidah. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the ship was attacked by multiple small vessels using RPGs.

Four of the 25 people aboard the Eternity C were killed before the rest of the crew abandoned ship. At least six others were rescued, while 15 are still missing. Earlier on Wednesday, UKMTO reported that the vessel sank.

The Eternity C was the second ship to be attacked by the Houthis in two days. UKMTO reported on Sunday that the Magic Seas came under attack in the same location near Hodeidah using similar methods. All the crew from the Magic Seas were rescued, but the terrorists later sank the ship.