The Israel Heritage Foundation hosted an event in NYC, featuring Fox News' Johnny Joey Jones for his book signing and a Pre-July 4th celebration. The event boasted impressive speakers, including renowned singer Christopher Macchio and notable Israeli figures: Col. (Res.) Aviram A. Hasson, Director of the Israeli Ministry of Defense Mission to the USA & Canada, and Ido Aharoni, veteran of Israel's Foreign Service & founder of the Brand Israel Program. Additionally, Dr. Wafik El-Deiry, Associate Dean for Oncologic Sciences at Brown University, was in attendance. Guests had the opportunity to get their books signed by Johnny Joey Jones, author of the bestselling Behind the Badge.
Aharoni drew historical parallels to a 1961 meeting between JFK and David Ben-Gurion, in which Ben-Gurion told Kennedy to help Israel by 'being the best president he could be for America' and emphasized that America’s strength helps safeguard Israel’s future. He also honored Israeli defense official Aviram Hasson for his crucial role in facilitating U.S. military aid under the Foreign Aid Act, ensuring Israeli pilots have the tools needed to carry out high-stakes missions.
Aharoni also offered a strategic perspective on Israel’s national security doctrine, explaining how the country uniquely focuses on countering the motivation to attack. "Israel is willing to punish intent, motivation, and ambition to attack. President Trump did the same thing. When the rest of the world was hesitating, he said, 'I will stand with the right side in this historical junction.'"