On June 7th, 2025, in a joint activity with the ISA, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Fadl Abu al-Ata.

The terrorist previously served as the deputy commander of the Shejaiya sector in the Islamic Jihad and during the war he was appointed to be the commander of Islamic Jihad's Shejaiya sector.

Abu al-Ata was one of the key coordinators between terrorist organizations in the Shejaiya sector and he directed numerous terrorist attacks against IDF troops. In addition, he infiltrated Israeli territory on the murderous October 7th massacre.

The IDF also eliminated the terrorist Hamed Kamel Abd al-Aziz Iyad, who was responsible for the engineering and explosives of the Turukman Battalion in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

As a part of his role, he was responsible for planning and executing terrorist and explosive attacks against IDF troops.

The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and to remove any threat posed to Israeli civilians.

Fadl Abu al-Ata IDF spokesperson