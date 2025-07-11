"Islamists march through the streets of Berlin, protected by the democracy they deeply despise. They call for a caliphate, they dream of a theocracy. And to all those who don't want to believe it: try holding the same demonstration with the same signs in Cairo, Baghdad, Riyadh, Amman, Beirut, or Abu Dhabi."

Ahmed Mansour captures the terrible paradox of European democracy.

Islamists call for the establishment of a caliphate during the demonstration in Berlin.

Berlin police wanted to ban the demonstration, but a court overturned the ban. Caliphate supporters were then allowed, separated by gender, to call for the establishment of theocracy in Europe.

Erdogan, "the moderate," said it clearly: "Democracy is a tram, you ride it as long as you need it and then you get off." Millions of Muslims in Europe must be thinking something like this.

What happened in the German capital was tantamount to a declaration of bankruptcy for the rule of law. The grand coalition led by Friedrich Merz had promised to repress Islamic extremism. But what we are seeing is the exact opposite: a judiciary that capitulates to the Islamists and a political system that stands by while our values ​​are trampled.

"The Caliphate is the solution," shouted the Islamists who took also the streets in Hamburg. They waved flags depicting the Shahada and raised their index fingers, the symbol of the Islamists. It's all perfectly legal. The police said that "calling for the advent of the Caliph is not a crime."

The Caliphate is no longer unstoppable in Europe, simply because population composition and birth rates have long since revealed their irreversible reality. Accelerated incredibly by high immigration, it seems unstoppable, even desired and promoted by a policy that attributes a disastrous Nazi gene to the Germans and hopes for a better East than the West.

Caliphate means submission. There are Muslims and those who convert to Islam. And Germany is already unrecognizable:

There are "no-go zones" for Jews, justices using Sharia law, schools banning miniskirts to avoid noises, muezzins calling for prayer, publishing houses censoring books critical of Islam, teachers critical of Islam forced to teach in bulletproof vests, street signs in Arabic, Sharia patrols in the streets, mass sexual assaults, attacks on those who disobey Islam in schools, a surge in forced marriages and students demanding the introduction of strict Islamic rules.

Alexander Kissler sums it up well: "A country that tolerates repeated calls for an Islamic caliphate is not tolerant, but decadent."

And we know how decadent civilizations end.