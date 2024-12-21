Millions of Israelis evacuated early Saturday morning to bomb shelters, as sirens sounded in central Israel.

Sixteen people were lightly injured after the Houthi-launched ballistic missile exploded in Jaffa.

According to the IDF, "one projectile launched from Yemen was identified and unsuccessful interception attempts were made. A fallen projectile was identified in the area."

The IDF later confirmed that the projectile had fallen in Tel Aviv-Jaffa. The hit created a crater in a playground between two residential buildings.

"Several lightly injured individuals were evacuated to receive medical treatment, and Home Front Command teams are currently operating with the security forces in the scene," the IDF added.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that 16 people were lightly injured by broken glass and evacuated to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon and to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. Another 14 people were injured while running to shelter, and seven others suffered shock. Home Front Command teams, as well as police, MDA, and firefighters, arrived at the scene.

MDA paramedic Yosef Kurdi, who lives in the area, said, "I was at home and I heard a loud explosion. I immediately went to the scene and I heard significant blast hits in buildings near the scene of the strike. Large numbers of MDA teams quickly arrived. We immediately began to search the buildings and injured people began to arrive from their homes."

MDA paramedic Noam Weisboch and EMT Noa Shimoni said, "The scene was complex because the blast hits were in apartments in nearby buildings. At the beginning a number of people lightly injured from broken glass and suffering shock arrived. We searched apartments, treated [victims], and evacuated 16 lightly injured victims from the scene, including a girl of about three, and we also treated shock victims."

"Following an IAF and IDF Home Front Command initial inquiry regarding the incident of a fallen missile fired from Yemen early this morning (Saturday), the incident is still being thoroughly examined. Some of the conclusions have already been implemented regarding interceptions and alerts," a later IDF statement read.

"No further details regarding aerial defense activities and the alert system can be given due to information security considerations. We emphasize that aerial defense is not hermetic and the public must follow the Home Front Command instructions."