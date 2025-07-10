The Israel Heritage Foundation hosted an event in NYC, featuring Fox News' Johnny Joey Jones for his book signing and a Pre-July 4th celebration. The event boasted impressive speakers, including renowned singer Christopher Macchio and notable Israeli figures: Col. (Res.) Aviram A. Hasson, Director of the Israeli Ministry of Defense Mission to the USA & Canada, and Ido Aharoni, veteran of Israel's Foreign Service & founder of the Brand Israel Program. Additionally, Dr. Wafik El-Deiry, Associate Dean for Oncologic Sciences at Brown University, was in attendance. Guests had the opportunity to get their books signed by Johnny Joey Jones, author of the bestselling Behind the Badge.



Dr. Wafik El-Deiry spoke at the event regarding the state of cancer care and research in the U.S. He urged attendees over the age of 45 to get screened, emphasizing the life-saving importance of colonoscopies. Highlighting his own scientific contributions—including the discovery of the WAF1 gene and development of a promising brain cancer drug now pending FDA approval—Dr. El-Deiry stressed the need for continued investment in cancer research, noting that federal budget cuts threaten critical advancements.

Dr. El-Deiry also spoke about his role as chair of the WIN Consortium, a global nonprofit focused on precision oncology, which aims to tailor cancer treatment to individual patients. Citing over 2 million new cancer diagnoses and 600,000 deaths expected this year in the U.S., he warned that recent proposed cuts to the National Cancer Institute—where he is a candidate for director—could jeopardize future breakthroughs. “We have to do better,” he said, calling for renewed support to sustain and accelerate life-saving medical discoveries.