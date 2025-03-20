For the first time in two months, sirens were sounded early Thursday morning in central Israel, the Shfela region, and in Jerusalem and the surrounding area, following the firing of a missile from Yemen.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory. The sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Magen David Adom reported that at this stage, no reports of impacts or physical injuries have been received.

It added that MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment to approximately 13 people injured while heading to shelter and to three individuals suffering from anxiety.

During the sirens, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was evacuated from the Knesset plenum, where discussions on the Arrangements Law were taking place overnight, to the Knesset shelter.

On Tuesday evening, sirens were activated in several areas in southern Israel due to a projectile that was launched at Israel from Yemen.

The sirens were heard in Be'er Sheva, Dimona, Yeruham, Nevatim, Segev Shalom, Tel Sheva, and other nearby localities.

