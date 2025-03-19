President Donald Trump voiced another warning to the Houthi terrorist rebels on Wednesday and called on Iran to stop supplying them.

"Reports are coming in that while Iran has lessened its intensity on military equipment and general support to the Houthis, they are still sending large levels of supplies. Iran must stop the sending of these supplies immediately," the president demanded in a post on Truth Social.

He added: "Let the Houthis fight it out themselves. Either way, they lose, but this way they lose quickly. Tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians, and watch how it will get progressively worse — It’s not even a fair fight and never will be. They will be completely annihilated!"

On Saturday, the US announced the launch of a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen. The attacks struck air defense systems, missile arsenals, and drones, with the aim of opening and protecting the shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

Earlier this week, the President warned that every shot fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen will be considered a shot fired by Iran.

"Let nobody be fooled! The hundreds of attacks being made by Houthi, the sinister mobsters and thugs based in Yemen, who are hated by the Yemeni people, all emanate from, and are created by, Iran. Any further attack or retaliation by the 'Houthis' will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there," Trump wrote on his Truth Social program.

"Iran has played 'the innocent victim' of rogue terrorists from which they’ve lost control, but they haven’t lost control. They’re dictating every move, giving them the weapons, supplying them with money and highly sophisticated Military equipment, and even, so-called, 'Intelligence.' Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!" he said.