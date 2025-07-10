The IDF identified shortly before 5:15 a.m. on Thursday morning that a missile was launched from Yemen toward Israeli territory. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.

Subsequently, sirens were sounded in central Israel and in Jerusalem.

The IDF updated that a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Magen David Adom stated that no calls have been received at MDA's 101 emergency dispatch center of missile strikes or casualties.

Early Monday morning, shortly before 3:45 a.m., the IDF identified the launch of missiles from Yemen toward Israeli territory.

Several minutes later, sirens were sounded in the Dead Sea and Judean Foothills areas. At 3:57 a.m., the Home Front Command announced that the incident has concluded.

The IDF said that two missiles were launched from Yemen. Attempts were made to intercept the missiles and the results of the interception are under review. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Several hours earlier, the Israel Air Force launched a wave of strikes against Houthi-controlled seaports in Yemen.

The operation was named "Black Flag," during which the IDF dropped approximately 50 missiles and bombs on two ports, a Houthi commercial ship, and a power station.

This is the first time Israel has attacked in Yemen since the attempted elimination of the Houthi Chief of Staff, Muhammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari, during the campaign against Iran.