הטבעת הספינה הבריטיתללא קרדיט

The Houthis on Tuesday released footage of their attack on the Magic Seas, a British-owned cargo ship, which took place on Sunday.

According to reports, the vessel was struck by multiple explosions - likely caused by two unmanned surface vessels and additional missile fire. The ship, operated by a Greek company, was abandoned by its crew, who were rescued by a passing United Arab Emirates vessel. No injuries were reported.

In a statement issued Monday, the Houthis declared they are “prepared to counter attempts to break the naval blockade imposed on the enemy (Israel).”

Tensions in the Red Sea continue to escalate. On Tuesday morning, it was reported that a separate Houthi attack on the Eternity C ship resulted in the deaths of at least 10 crew members. These are the first confirmed fatalities in Houthi strikes on commercial vessels since June 2024.

The Eternity C, also operated by a Greek company, was attacked on Monday - less than 48 hours after the Magic Seas incident.

These two incidents mark the first major Houthi assaults on commercial shipping since December 2024, signaling a renewed wave of attacks in the region.