The IDF identified early Monday morning, shortly before 3:45 a.m., the launch of missiles from Yemen toward Israeli territory.

Several minutes later, sirens were sounded in the Dead Sea and Judean Foothills areas. At 3:57 a.m., the Home Front Command announced that the incident has concluded.

The IDF said that two missiles were launched from Yemen. Attempts were made to intercept the missiles and the results of the interception are under review. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Magen David Adom stated that no calls were received about impacts or injuries as a result of the missile launch.

The launch from Yemen comes a few hours after the Israel Air Force began, shortly before midnight, a wave of strikes against Houthi-controlled seaports in Yemen.

The operation was named "Black Flag," during which the IDF dropped approximately 50 missiles and bombs on two ports, a Houthi commercial ship, and a power station.

This is the first time Israel has attacked in Yemen since the attempted elimination of the Houthi Chief of Staff, Muhammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari, during the campaign against Iran.

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the IDF launched strikes on Yemen, saying, "As part of Operation 'Black Flag,' the IDF has now powerfully struck terrorist targets of the Houthi terror regime in the ports of Hodeidah, Al-Salif, and Ras Issa, the Ras Katib power station, and the ship Galaxy Leader which was hijacked by the Houthis about two years ago and is currently being used for terrorist activities in the Red Sea."

"As I warned: The fate of Yemen is the same as that of Tehran. Anyone who tries to harm Israel will be harmed, and anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have their hand cut off. The Houthis will continue to pay a heavy price for their actions," he added.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement, “IAF fighter jets, guided by intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate and the Israeli Navy, struck and destroyed terror infrastructure belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime. Among the targets were the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa, and Salif.”

“These ports are used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are employed to carry out terrorist operations against the State of Israel and its allies.”