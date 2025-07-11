משה זר ממיטת חוליו: יש רק ארץ ישראל אחת - השלימה באדיבות המצלם

Moshe Zar, a veteran figure in the Samaria movement who passed away today, recorded a message several months ago from his hospital bed for his family, in which he underscored the importance of settling the entire Land of Israel.

He affirmed his enduring belief in Eretz Yisrael Hashlema—a complete and undivided Land of Israel—and urged the next generations to continue his life's mission of building and redeeming the land in every part of the country.

Minister Orit Strock, who shared the video, wrote: “Moshe Zar, a man of the Land of Israel and a hero of Israel, has parted from us. He ascended and was elevated, from the Land of Israel below to the Land of Israel above. With God’s help, we will continue in his path.”