The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted a UAV over the Mediterranean Sea, dozens of kilometers off the coast of central Israel, early Tuesday morning, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Residents of central Israel reported that they heard the echoes of explosions as a result of the interception of the UAV.

On Monday morning, a UAV that crossed into Israel's economic waters in the north was successfully intercepted.

No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol, the IDF said.

Meanwhile, in accordance with the decision of the political echelon, the IDF on Monday night began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

"The IDF is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command which IDF soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months," the statement said.

"The Israeli Air Force and IDF Artillery are supporting the ground forces with precise strikes on military targets in the area."

These operations were approved and carried out in accordance with the decision of the political echelon. Operation “Northern Arrows” will continue according to the situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and in other arenas.

"The IDF is continuing to operate to achieve the goals of the war and is doing everything necessary to defend the citizens of Israel and return the citizens of northern Israel to their homes," the IDF said.