Abdel Latif al-Qanoua, a spokesperson for Hamas, is leaving the door open for continued talks on a ceasefire and a deal to release the remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Amid the escalating Israeli military pressure in the Gaza Strip, al-Qanoua said that the proposal from US envoy Steve Witkoff and other proposals are being discussed with mediators, and negotiations to finalize the agreement have not ceased.

Al-Qanoua accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of thwarting the ceasefire agreement, stating that Netanyahu prioritizes the survival of his government over implementing the agreement and the lives of the hostages.

Regarding the "day after" the war, al-Qanoua said that Hamas is willing to agree to a proposal for managing the Gaza Strip that would be reached through broad consensus, including the establishment of a local management committee in Gaza that would not include Hamas.

He claimed that Hamas has no aspirations to govern the Gaza Strip, and all the movement seeks is a national consensus on this matter.

Al-Qanoua further stated that Israel resumed fighting with US backing, and called on the Trump administration not to take sides in the conflict but rather to pressure Israel to return to a ceasefire.