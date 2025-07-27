IDF Spokesperson Effie Defrin on Sunday visited the Kerem Shalom Crossing, revealing Israel's extensive operations to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza's civilians.

"Let me be clear: Israel supports aid for civilians, not for Hamas," Defrin said. "The IDF will continue to support the flow of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza."

"I’m here at the Kerem Shalom Crossing. Behind me are boxes filled with aid — food, goods, and medical supplies, all intended for the civilians of Gaza. I cannot emphasize enough — Israel is not blocking humanitarian aid. We are facilitating its entry every single day."

He added: "Over 250 trucks were transferred this week alone, coordinated and approved by Israel. Nearly 600 more were collected by international organizations inside Gaza. Yet, as you can see behind me, there are boxes filled with supplies — still waiting to be collected and distributed."

"In order to reach even more civilians, the IDF has conducted an airdrop operation of humanitarian supplies, led by COGAT, with international aid organizations. In addition, we are now implementing daily humanitarian pauses and designated corridors to allow safe movement for aid distribution.

"This war is complex. Its cost is painful on both sides. Let us not forget, the tragedy that Hamas inflicted on both the people of Israel and the people of Gaza, by launching a war and embedding itself within civilian areas, must not be ignored. In this war, Hamas has exploited its own population — seizing humanitarian aid to continue its operations, and weaponizing their suffering to serve its own agenda.

"Let me be clear: Israel supports aid for civilians, not for Hamas. The IDF will continue to support the flow of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. We will bring our hostages home, and we will defeat Hamas. We will achieve our mission while maintaining the values that define the IDF, even under fire."