Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the negotiations with the murderous terrorist organization and the efforts to bring about the release of the hostages.

"The special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, was right. Hamas is the obstacle to the release of the hostages." He stated, "Together with our American allies, we are currently considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, to end Hamas's rule of terror, and to ensure peace for Israel and our region."

Meanwhile, senior security officials in the IDF reported that Israel is preparing to send more aid to the Gaza Strip - including renewing aerial drops. Jordan is also preparing to airdrop aid to Gaza.

The IDF states that the civilian and governance capability of Hamas was harmed in Operation Gideon's Chariots, and thus the military wing of the terrorist organization was also affected. In Israel, it is reported that actions are being taken to prevent humanitarian aid from reaching Hamas, such as closing the Egyptian route and creating a single system intended to allow Israeli control over the entry of aid from international organizations and the UN.

Currently, 75% of the area of the Gaza Strip is in Israeli hands, and the Palestinian population, which includes over 2 million people, resides in the remaining 25% of the Strip. Therefore, there is significant overcrowding in Gaza, making the humanitarian situation complex and difficult.