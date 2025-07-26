The Hamas terror group is, concerned about the possibility of indirect cooperation between the United States and Israel, as well as potential military action to free the hostages, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

The Saudi newspaper cited Hamas field sources who said that the terror group is taking enhanced security measures to uncover any attempt by Israeli special forces or others to reach locations suspected of holding hostages.

According to the sources, members of Hamas' military wing have been instructed to monitor any suspicious movements, including those of collaborators with Israel, in order to uncover any new attempts to track locations where hostages may be held.

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the negotiations with the murderous terrorist organization and the efforts to bring about the release of the hostages.

"The special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, was right. Hamas is the obstacle to the release of the hostages." He stated, "Together with our American allies, we are currently considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, to end Hamas's rule of terror, and to ensure peace for Israel and our region."