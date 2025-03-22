The IDF on Friday evening struck military strategic capabilities that remained at the Syrian military bases of Tadmur and T4, said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

"The IDF will continue to act in order to remove any threat posed to the citizens of the State of Israel," it added.

The Israel Air Force in recent weeks struck dozens of military targets belonging to the old Syrian regime of Bashar Al-Assad, which was ousted by rebels in December.

The operation is intended to further degrade the military infrastructure of the old Syrian regime, for fear that it would fall to hostile elements operating in the country's territory.

In late February, Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Israel was striking targets in Syria, saying, "The air force is currently striking with force in southern Syria as part of the new policy we have defined of demilitarizing southern Syria—and the message is clear: we will not allow southern Syria to turn into southern Lebanon."

"We will not compromise the security of our citizens. Any attempt by Syrian regime forces or terrorist organizations in the country to establish themselves in the security zone in southern Syria will be met with fire," he added.

That confirmation came as the IDF struck military targets in southern Syria, including command centers and multiple sites containing weapons.