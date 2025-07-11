בסגירת מעגל מהירה: כוחות צה״ל חיסלו חוליית מחבלים בחאן יונס צילום: דובר צה"ל

The 188th Armored Brigade, under the command of the 36th Division, is operating in the Khan Yunis area in the Gaza Strip.

As part of the operation, the troops carried out activities against new targets in the Gaza Strip, during which terrorist infrastructure sites, both above and below ground, were demolished and weapons and military equipment were confiscated.

The brigade’s troops, in coordination with the Air Force, eliminated an armed terrorist cell that approached them and posed a threat.

Additionally, the troops, together with Yahalom special engineering soldiers, located and demolished a major underground tunnel route in Khan Yunis approximately one kilometer in length.