The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced in a joint statement that, earlier on Friday, based on precise intelligence from the IDF and ISA, the IAF struck and eliminated in the area of Nmairiyeh in Lebanon the terrorist Muhammad Shoaib, who was involved in advancing terror attacks in the northern arena against Israeli civilians.

"Shoaib was a significant figure in advancing terror attacks within Israeli territory. As part of his activities, he operated to smuggle weapons into Israeli territory, in order to carry out terror attacks in Israel and establish terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon," the statement said.

Additionally, the statement said, the terrorist was a significant figure in the weapons smuggling route from Iran to various locations in the northern arena and Judea and Samaria. In this capacity, he maintained ties with weapons dealers in Syria and Lebanon.

It further detailed that Qasem Salah al-Husseini, who was eliminated last week and operated under Unit 840, the Quds Force's terrorist unit, also directed terrorists in order to advance and execute terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops across various sectors.

“Shoaib's elimination undermines the weaponization capabilities of the various terrorist organizations operating in the northern sector and in Judea and Samaria,” the IDF and Shin Bet statement said.

“The IDF and ISA will continue operating in order to thwart any threat to the security of the civilians of the State of Israel,” it stated.

