IDF troops on Thursday night successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle firearms into Israel via a drone along the country's border with Jordan.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, troops identified a drone crossing into Israeli territory from the east. Upon interception, the drone was found to be carrying seven handguns intended for smuggling.

The seized weapons were transferred to the appropriate security authorities for further investigation.

“The IDF continues to operate along Israel’s borders to prevent the infiltration of weapons and other illicit materials,” said the IDF statement.

