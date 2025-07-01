The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, conducted a field tour and situational assessment today (Tuesday) in Syria together with the Commander of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin; the Commander of the 210th Division, BG Yair Peli; the Commander of the 3rd Brigade, COL M. and other commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff spoke with the reserve soldiers in the arena, emphasizing that they are an essential operational force for maintaining the security of the civilians.

Zamir stated: “We have been engaged for a long time in a multi-front campaign. Last week, we reached an additional peak in this campaign. We are severely striking all components of the axis that Iran has built against us — and now, we have acted forcefully against the head of the axis — the Iranian regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

“We must maintain a high level of alertness and keep our eyes open at all times. Our defense in the Golan Heights region functions as a forward defense zone, carrying out proactive operations to prevent threats. We will strike wherever necessary against any real or emerging danger. We continue to hit terrorist organizations including Hezbollah. Syria collapsed and is now in a state of change; we hold key positions and will keep operating across the border to defend ourselves in the best possible way.”

"To you, the reserve soldiers, nothing is taken for granted in my eyes. There is incredible motivation and commitment here, and I salute you. I view the reserve force as a national asset. When I’m asked what our strength is, I know that a large part of our national strength lies in the reserve force. The reservists show up time and time again,” the Chief of Staff concluded.