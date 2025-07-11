Who is this man? He wants to:

Give free bus and subway rides to every New Yorker.

"Nationalize" the grocery stores, the electric companies and who knows what else of New York City and give people free foods and energy.

Do away with the New York Police Department and replace them with social workers.

Ban all billionaires (except Arab ones of course) and arrest Israel's Prime Minister. Incite against Israel at the heart of the world's most Jewish city outside of Israel.

Support BDS and anti-Israel legislation and demonstrations at City Hall.

Provide free housing for the poor and criminalize landlords.

Raise the minimum wage that is already at astronomical heights.

Like a spiteful racist, raise the property taxes of white New Yorkers.

Provide free sex change operations on demand.

Ban federal law enforcement and immigration authorities from operating in NYC as he will not cooperate with the Trump Administration.

Incite Muslims against everyone else.

In sum , he wants to create general havoc by turning reality on its head like the proverbial Mad Hatter that Alice meets after she's fallen down the dizzying rabbit hole in "Alice in Wonderland."

Is he a comedian amusing the crowd or a late night TV host playing king of the world? A science fiction writer or character? A modern day mythological creature? A Zoro galloping on a horse into the night or maybe a Sir Galahad saving the naive maidens of Manhattan?

Ah, 'tis a Saint George slaying the Capitalist Dragon, sayest thou? A latter day fantasist? A guy high on something potent? A virtual Houdini pulling political stunts? Perhaps this is a Pied Piper of Hamelin leading today's misguided youth into a darkened corner or a latter day Robin Hood emerging from the woods stealing from the rich in order to give to the poor? Perhaps he is a Shiite Santa bearing free gifts for all and sundry?

Or is he just an Ali Baba, this time joining with the Forty Thieves?

Nope, none of the above. He is radical Islamic-Socialist Zohran Kwame Mamdani (born 1991) the winner of the recent New York City Democrat Primary who styles himself as a "Democratic Socialist." As President Trump has correctly pointed out, that is just a politically correct euphemism for saying he's basically, in all but name, a dyed-in-the-wool Communist.

Mind you remember that he was born in Idi Amin's Uganda to parents of Indian ancestry. His father, a professor of African Studies at Columbia University, Mahmood Mamdani, is a Shiite Muslim and his movie maker mother Mira Nair is a Hindu, but not of the Mahatma Gandhi pacifist sort.

Mira Nair's Wikipedia biography makes her "political views" very clear. She is an anti-Israel antisemite: " In July 2013, Nair declined an invitation to the Haifa International Film Festival as a 'guest of honor' to protest Israel's policies toward Palestine. In posts on Twitter, Nair wrote: 'I will go to Israel when the walls come down. I will go to Israel when occupation is gone...I will go to Israel when the state does not privilege one religion over another. I will go to Israel when Apartheid is over. I stand w/ Palestine for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) & the larger BDS Mov’t.'

Nair was praised by PACBI, which said her decision to boycott Israel 'helps to highlight the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.' She subsequently tweeted 'I will go to Israel, soon'." How nice.





As the saying goes, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree and so it's no surprise that Mahmood's and Mira's son Zohran is both a rabid Muslim, a hater of Israel and an antisemite. He tries to dodge that bullet by repeatedly claiming that to be anti-Israel does not mean to be an anti-Semite, but he fools no one, least of all himself.





A little-noticed fact is that Zohran's mother Mira Nair's experience as a talented and influential movie maker has been put to good use in packaging and presenting her son in the media with slick commercials and infomercials of the misinformation kind. This latter-day Mad Hatter does not come across as dangerous and crazy, but as one heck of a slick, smooth-talking, smiling, cool dude speaking the common language of the younger generation of leftist-indoctrinated zombies and sending a Bolshevist message to those New Yorkers struggling to make a living.

No wonder his fuddy-duddy opponents in the Democrat Primary didn't know what hit them. They came across as washed-out has-beens compared to Zohran's glossy highly focused media savvy neo-messianic messages preaching the tried and trusted campaign themes of the old time politicians' promises of "a loaf on every table and a chicken in every pot."





Zohran went to the best schools and colleges where he must have picked up and enhanced his pseudo-sophisticated facade of the proletariat-loving intellectual and community activist. However, wherever he went he could not rid himself of his genetically programmed, inherited, parentally installed anti-Israelism and antisemitism: " Mamdani attended Bowdoin College in Maine, where he co-founded the school's chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine . He graduated in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in African studies." (Wikipedia)





In any case, what kind of Mad Hatter supporters elected him to the New York State Assembly where he's served three terms? It's not clear, must've been a slick operation with the help of his movie-maker mommy Mandani as well. This is how his Wikipedia article describes his political rise: " Mamdani entered New York City politics as a volunteer for Ali Najmi's campaign in the 2015 special election for the 23rd district of the City Council. In 2017, Mamdani joined the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and worked for the campaign of New York City Council candidate Khader El-Yateem , a Palestinian Lutheran minister and democratic socialist from Bay Ridge, Brooklyn ...."

"In October 2019, Mamdani announced his campaign to represent New York's 36th State Assembly district , which encompasses Astoria and Long Island City in Queens. He was endorsed by the DSA [Democratic Socialists of America], running on a platform of housing reform , police and prison reform, and public ownership of utilities . Mamdani's June 2020 primary victory over four-term Democratic incumbent Aravella Simotas took almost a month to call, and he won the general election with no Republican opposition in November. Mamdani was reelected without opposition in 2022 and 2024. Mamdani is a member of the DSA's nine-member 'State Socialists in Office' bloc in New York and a member of the Muslim Democratic Club of New York."





Zohran Mamdani, married recently to Rama Duwaji, an American of Syrian parentage. If the Wikipedia article about her is any guide, like her husband and her Mamdani in-laws she is an anti-Israel antisemite:

"Since 2023, Duwaji has created numerous works about Israeli crimes in Gaza during the Gaza war . One animation she posted on Instagram Reels shows a young Palestinian girl holding a large empty pot with the words 'Not a hunger crisis' across it, before shifting to another scene labeled 'It is deliberate starvation' over an image of several people holding similarly empty vessels. She created a short comic about the experience of Reem Ahmed, an architect from the Gaza Strip , who was trapped under rubble for 12 hours after an Israeli airstrike on her home which killed members of her family."





Anyhow, looking at history, it seems that Muslims seem to have a fascination and fatal attraction to a despotic kind of "Socialism". That was what the Baathist movement was in Egypt under Nasser, Syria under Assad, Iraq under Saddam Hussein, and Libya under Gaddafi: An amalgam and hodge podge of Islamic fervor, nationalism and socialism promoted by these tyrannical Arab military junta-run dictatorships. Baathism and its socialist content failed miserably as in the end all of the Baathist military dictators ignored their peoples' welfare and succumbed to building up their impoverished countries' militaries, hatred of Israel and antisemitism, waging futile wars to eradicate the Zionist Jewish state of Israel, eventually leading to their defeat and overthrow.





Not to mention the clear historical failures of the "big ones" with the fall of the Union of Soviet SOCIALIST Republics (USSR)! Or was it the downfall of National SOCIALIST (NAZI) Germany? Either way, the marriage between SOCIALISM with any ideology or religion, whether Islam, Baathism, Communism and Nazism all lie in notorious radioactive ash heaps of history.

So much for the realities of history, but that does not stop Zohran Mamdani from openly and proudly embracing a by-now-discredited socialist doctrine combined with being a devout Muslim. This is all brought to you now in the good old Liberal and Democratic USA party, that as sure as anything will, like the others, also fall flat on its face and can only bring about monumental failure not to mention heaps of human suffering in the wake of its inevitable downfall.





The lesson is that combining one's Islamic heritage and religion with Socialistic claptrap and misguided socialistic policies only leads to misfortune and disaster that Zohran Mamdani, the Muslim Mad Hatter, seems oblivious to. This Mad Hatter does not even have the capacity for the proverbial "good intentions" that themselves pave the road to hell, but instead is full of stupid, moronic, and dangerous Islamic-Socialist notions.

If put into practice were he to win the race for NYC mayor in November, these ideas are 100% guaranteed to ruin and run New York City into rubble and rubbish. In the end, NYC could become like Mamdani's country of birth Uganda under its military dictator Idi Amin, another sick Muslim, who famously stated that "all you need to live in Uganda is bananas and a pair of underpants"!





All New Yorkers are put on notice: Beware, before you too fall too far down the rabbit hole like "Alice in Wonderland" and land up under the control of the Mad Hatter and his equally mad Queen yeling "off with their heads." Islamic-Socilaists collectives produce nothing but crazy rotten ash heaps in history!



