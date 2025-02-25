Media outlets in Syria reported on Tuesday evening about Israeli strikes near the city of Al-Kiswah, southwest of Damascus.

According to the reports in Syria, the strikes targeted a base of the former Assad regime.

In addition, Israeli strikes were reported in the area of the city of Izraa in southern Syria, north of Daraa.

It was reported that simultaneously with the strikes, IDF troops began operating within several villages in the northern part of the buffer zone in the Golan Heights.

Defense Minister Israel Katz commented on the strikes, saying, "The air force is currently striking with force in southern Syria as part of the new policy we have defined of demilitarizing southern Syria—and the message is clear: we will not allow southern Syria to turn into southern Lebanon."

"We will not compromise the security of our citizens. Any attempt by Syrian regime forces or terrorist organizations in the country to establish themselves in the security zone in southern Syria will be met with fire," he added.

Last Thursday, the IAF struck crossing points in the area of the Lebanon-Syria border used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in attempts to smuggle weapons into Lebanese territory.

“These activities constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will operate to prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rebuild its forces,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Two days earlier, the IAF struck weapons belonging to the old Syrian regime in the area of Sasa in southern Syria.

The strike targeted three Syrian army tanks which contained weapons, and took place about 20 km from the border with Israel.

The attack was intended to prevent the tanks from falling into the hands of the new Syrian regime or terrorist organizations operating in the area.