Syrian media reported on Tuesday that President Ahmed al-Sharaa met with Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi the previous day in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Sources in Syria reported that the meeting is "a significant step in the negotiations between Israel and Syria," and even claimed that this was the first meeting between the two.

Israeli pundits point out that the reports are problematic, considering Hanegbi was at the White House with Prime Minister Netanyahu on Monday.

During his dinner with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, President Donald Trump said that he sees a future for relationships between Israel and Syria.

Trump said he was "very impressed" by new Syrian President al-Sharaa and had removed the sanctions on Syria in order to give him a chance." He further revealed that several countries, including Israel, had asked him to lift the sanctions on Syria.