השמדת המוצבים בכתר החרמון דובר צה"ל

Troops of the 810th Brigade, under the command of the 210th Division, continue to conduct targeted operations in Syria.

In one activity, a reserve battalion from the 810th Brigade, together with troops from the Yahalom Unit, dismantled several former Syrian regime military posts in Syria.

These posts formed the enemy’s forward line near Mount Hermon summit and posed a direct threat to IDF positions in the Hermon sector,

The brigade's troops continue to proactively conduct operations in southern Syria to protect the residents of the State of Israel and the residents of the Golan Heights in particular.