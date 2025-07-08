The Trump administration on Monday officially revoked the foreign terrorist organization (FTO) designation for the Syrian group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the group headed by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, signaling a significant shift in US policy aimed at facilitating Syria's reconstruction following years of devastating civil war, Reuters reported.

This move comes a week after President Donald Trump lifted most of the US sanctions on Syria, a move described by officials as an “opportunity” for the war-torn nation to rebuild its economy.

HTS, which previously operated as Al-Qaeda's Syria branch under the name Al-Nusra Front, severed its ties with the global terror group in 2016. In a rapid offensive last December, Islamist rebels led by HTS successfully ousted former Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad. Subsequently, Sharaa assumed the presidency of Syria, expressing his commitment to establishing an inclusive and democratic state.

A pivotal moment occurred in May when Trump met with Sharaa in Riyadh. During this meeting, President Trump unexpectedly announced a major policy shift, declaring his intention to lift US sanctions on Syria, which has led to a significant easing of Washington's restrictive measures.

"This FTO revocation is an important step in fulfilling President Trump’s vision of a stable, unified, and peaceful Syria," Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated, confirming that the revocation will become effective on Tuesday.

Syria's foreign ministry, in a statement to Reuters, welcomed the lifting of sanctions on HTS as a "positive step toward correcting a course that previously hindered constructive engagement."

The ministry's written statement expressed hope that the move would "contribute to the removal of remaining restrictions that continue to impact Syrian institutions and officials, and open the door to a rational, sovereign-based approach to international cooperation."

The ministry also confirmed that President Sharaa intends to attend the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September. However, the UN Security Council still maintains sanctions on both HTS and President Sharaa, which necessitate a Council decision for their removal.