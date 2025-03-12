On Monday, Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked dozens of military targets belonging to the old Syrian regime in southern Syria.

According to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the targets included radars and intelligence detection systems, command posts, and storage sites for weapons and military equipment.

The attack, which took place against the backdrop of tensions in the region and the recent massacre of over a thousand people following clashes between pro-Assad forces and forces of the new regime, involved 22 fighter jets, which launched more than 60 missiles at the targets in southern Syria. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit published documentation from the attack, showing the moments when the military targets were hit.

The operation was intended to further degrade the military infrastructure of the old Syrian regime, for fear that it would fall to hostile elements operating in the country's territory