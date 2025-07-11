Rabbi Yitzhak Amsalem, head of the Torat Hachaim Yeshiva for Youth in Yad Binyamin, spoke with Israel National News about his student, Sergeant Moshe Nissim Frech HY”D of the Netzach Yehuda Battalion, who was killed by an explosive device in Gaza.

Frech, he said, was “a quiet, humble, and modest young man—yet full of life within. His four years in the yeshiva left a deep mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Rabbi Amsalem described a sensitive and special soul: “Moshe HY”D possessed a refined spirit and exceptional character traits. He radiated warmth, care, and genuine concern for every friend. He always noticed who needed a kind word, encouragement, or simply a listening ear—and always responded with generosity and humility.”

“His presence was gentle but profound,” the rabbi added. “He never raised his voice, but his presence spoke volumes. The constant smile on his face uplifted those around him. Even in difficult times, he was the one who knew how to strengthen others.”

Rabbi Amsalem concluded, “Moshe was driven by a deep sense of mission, both in his spiritual life and in his military service. His principled stance, combined with his soft heart and simplicity, made him a rare soul—a soldier with the spirit of one who serves Hashem.”