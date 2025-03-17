Education Minister Yoav Kisch on Monday responded to an announcement by a Tel Aviv high school principal announcing a vacation day for political purposes.

"Zeev Degani is a criminal," Kisch said. "His decision to call a strike on studies and send students to a political protest is a serious and direct violation of the Mandatory Education Law. The educational system is not lawless, and we will not allow schools to be turned into arenas for political wrestling matches."

"Because of this, Degani and the committee managing the Gymnasia Herzliya have been called to an urgent hearing on Wednesday. If the school does indeed strike, the funding that Gymnasia Herzliya receives from the educational system will be immediately ceased. Schools are places for learning, not stages for political propaganda. Leave politics to the politicians."

Earlier on Monday, Degani called the teaching staff of the Gymnasia Herzliya high school and announced that school would not open on Wednesday, so as to allow students and teachers to participate in a Jerusalem protest against the firing of ISA chief Ronen Bar.

According to Degani, the process is intended to protest against what he considers "a war against the future of democracy in Israel.

Degani also said that he has succeeded in enlisting additional schools in the effort as well.