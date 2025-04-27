Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs read a statement at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting on Sunday, calling on the Supreme Court not to lend a hand to the anomaly of the head of a security organization being against the government and to immediately withdraw the interim measure against Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar. According to the report by Amit Segal, the statement cites the importance of preservation of democracy, governance, and state security.

The Prime Minister and ministers unanimously approved the statement.

After Fuchs read the statement, Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud) stated: "Following the letter I sent to the Cabinet Secretary demanding that the executive decision be brought to the government on the question of whether to obey the law and the government's decision or to obey an illegal mesure of the Supreme Court, I am pleased with the first step we are taking here today and the bright warning sign we are placing before the Supreme Court.

"I ask that if the Supreme Court does not retract the order, we bring the question to be ruled on by the Cabinet, and that we don't continue discussing it without a decision here. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded: "It will certainly return here."

The Prime Minister added, "I suggest you read my affidavit. What you will reveal about what Ronen Bar ordered an hour before the massacre, including transcripts, will shock you. I was surprised. I didn't believe when I read it."