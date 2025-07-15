Israeli Air Force fighter jets, directed by the Intelligence Directorate and the Northern Command, began numerous strikes on Tuesday morning against Hezbollah terror targets in the area of the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon.

The military compounds that were struck were used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization for training and preparing terrorists to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

As part of the terrorists' exercises and training at these military sites, the terrorists carried out drills for gun combat and the use of various weapons.

Hezbollah's "Radwan Force" is a unit that planned and advanced the "Conquer the Galilee" plan for years.

The unit commanders were eliminated in September 2024 in Beirut and southern Lebanon during Operation "Northern Arrows", and since then, the unit has been operating to reestablish its capabilities.

The unit advanced the Hezbollah terrorist organization's primary ground threat. IDF troops have been operating against the unit in the past two years, preventing its reestablishment and the rebuilding of its strength.

The IDF emphasized that "the storage of weapons and the activities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization at these sites constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and constitute a future threat to the State of Israel."

Minister of Defense Israel Katz commented on the strikes: "The IDF strikes currently underway in Lebanon are a clear message to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which is plotting to rebuild its raid capabilities toward Israel through the Radwan Force — and also to the Lebanese government, which is responsible for upholding the agreement: we will strike every terrorist and thwart every threat to the residents of the north and to the State of Israel — and we will respond with maximum force to any attempt to recover."