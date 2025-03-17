Dr. Zeev Degani, principal of the Gymnasia Herzliya high school in Tel Aviv, on Monday morning called the teaching staff and announced that school would not open on Wednesday, so as to allow students and teachers to participate in a Jerusalem protest against the firing of ISA chief Ronen Bar.

According to Degani, the process is intended to protest against what he considers "a war against the future of democracy in Israel.

Degani added that he has succeeded in enlisting additional schools in the effort as well.

He explained, "The school, which is named after [Theodore] Herzl, is committed to the values of democracy, humanism, and human rights, and cannot remain indifferent when faced with what it sees as a process by the Prime Minister to turn the country into a dictatorship."

"In these moments, studying history and math is not the priority, but rather the fight for the future of the State. The students will learn [this] in their own way during the protest."

Parallel to this, the President of Tel Aviv University sent a sharp letter to members of the academic staff, declaring that if Bar's removal takes effect, he will strike and lead the protests.

He called on the academic staff and other senior staff to join him in this process, as part of a widescale protest against what he sees as harm to the independence of government institutions.