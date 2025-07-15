A sharp dispute erupted Tuesday between Israeli authorities and multiple United Nations agencies, after the UN released a joint statement warning of a dire fuel shortage in Gaza.

In a statement signed by nine UN bodies—including OCHA, UNDP, WHO, WFP, and UNICEF—the organizations claimed that fuel supplies in the Gaza Strip had reached “critical levels,” warning that without immediate and consistent fuel deliveries, humanitarian operations would collapse.

"Fuel is the backbone of survival in Gaza," the UN agencies said, noting that hospitals, water and sanitation systems, ambulances, and bakeries all depend on continued access to fuel. The statement warned that a breakdown in fuel deliveries would leave 2.1 million people without essential services, including clean water and food.

Although the statement acknowledged that a "small amount of fuel entered Gaza this week for the first time in 130 days," it maintained that "this is a small fraction of what is needed" and emphasized that fuel must be allowed in "in sufficient quantities and consistently."

Responding to the claims, Israel's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) issued a direct rebuttal on Tuesday, calling the UN statement misleading.

"Fuel has been entering Gaza for over a week now for essential humanitarian needs, with your coordination," COGAT stated on social media. Addressing the UN’s Emergency Relief Coordinator, COGAT added: "Maybe try talking to your people on the ground. Because we do. Every. Single. Day."

COGAT further criticized the agencies involved, tagging several of them in its post and urging them to verify facts before issuing such statements.