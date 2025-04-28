Attorney Tzion Amir, government representative to the High Court hearing on the dismissal of Shin Bet chief, Ronen Bar, said on Monday morning that there is significant evidence, in addition to the affidavit submitted yesterday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We have clear-cut evidence that can pull Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar’s claims and affidavit to pieces," Amir said in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet.

He continued, "I don't think the court wants to cross-examine the Prime Minister and Ronen Bar," Amir said, hinting to the fact that those close to the Prime Minister are not interested in a cross-examination and will not request it. "If there is no choice, then we will do everything to reveal the truth. This is not the right thing to do, because these are things that are better not said," added Amir.

The lawyer also referred to the pressure exerted on Bar by the Prime Minister's Office to prevent him from submitting the affidavit, "Someone from the Prime Minister's Office has been in contact with the Shin Bet for one and only one goal – to prevent these mud fights from taking place. The Prime Minister wants to prevent it at all costs."

"It's a shame that Ronen Bar has embedded himself in his position and taken bad advice. The petitions should have been rejected. There was a debate whether to even submit an affidavit, and whether to pit an elected echelon against an appointed echelon, in the same place as a fact-finding battle in a High Court proceeding," he concluded.

Last night, Bar responded to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's response affidavit to the High Court of Justice in a petition regarding his dismissal.

He harshly attacked Netanyahu's affidavit, noting that "the Prime Minister statement in his affidavit is full of inaccuracies, biased quotes, and half-truths aimed at taking things out of context and changing reality.