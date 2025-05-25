On Friday, outgoing Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar initiated the transition process with his designated successor, Major General David Zini, following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement of Zini's appointment as the next head of the Israel Security Agency.

According to a report by Kan News, Bar congratulated Zini during their conversation and outlined key issues and priorities to facilitate a smooth handover. Zini's appointment is pending approval by the Grunis Committee and the Israeli government.

Bar is scheduled to conclude his term on June 15. The government aims to finalize Zini's appointment by that date to ensure an orderly transition between the two leaders.