Jeff Dunetz is editor of The Lid and Director of Special Projects Herut North America

In two weeks to four months from June 13, Iran’s would have had a nuclear weapon. The Islamic Republic warned that their initial bombing target would be Israel, which they called the little Satan. To protect her citizens, on June 13, 2025, Israel began a campaign of bombing Iran’s nuclear bases and other military establishments, killing nuclear scientists and senior military personnel.

Per the Iranian plan, after it destroyed Israel with a nuclear weapon, the U.S. (The Big Satan) would be next. While Israel began the attack on Iran’s nuclear capabilities, the United States needed to finish the job. The U.S. demolished Iran’s three major enrichment sites, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, to prevent them from purifying Iran’s Uranium to the 90% level needed to make bombs. The purification of Uranium is only one element of building and delivering A nuclear weapon. Iran already had ballistic missiles that can deliver a nuclear weapon, uranium Metal cores, and other nuclear weapons components.

Indeed, there are other countries in danger from Iran, the strongest Shia nation. Its major opponent is Saudi Arabia, the leading Sunni wing. These two branches of the faith have been competing for control of the faith since the death of Muhammad in 632 CE. The U.S. support leans toward the Sunni. Nations such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt are examples of Sunni Muslims. Iran, Gaza, and Iraq are Shia examples.

Other Iran-supporting countries are the ones using Iranian oil, like China, North Korea, Russia, and Qatar.

How could any of the above happen? President Obama, John Kerry, who negotiated the JCPOA helped to destroy Members of the United Nations Security Council, who approved the treaty, claimed their deal would control Iran’s development of a nuclear weapon, yet they helped Iran develop nuclear proficiency, leading Israel and the U.S. to attack earlier in 2025.

That aid included allowing Iran to ignore parts of the treaty, go beyond the deal and fund nuclear development, terrorism, disregarding elements of the JCPOA. Below are 21 examples of nations that helped create the JCPOA helping Iran to break the treaty:

January 5, 2016, Iran Flaunts Underground Missile Depot .

January 21, 2016, Sec. of State Kerry Admits Some of Freed Up Iran Sanctions Money Going to Terrorists

February 11, 2016, Iran's nuclear supply was loaded on a Russian ship; the destination is not known.

March 7, 2016, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano revealed that the Deal Reduced Reports About Iran's Nukes. Obama's Plan to Give Iran Extra Sanctions Relief (Beyond Nuke Deal)

April 6, 2016, Obama’s Using a Money Laundering Scheme to Allow Iran To Use Dollars

April 21, 2017. Iranian Resistance group the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), which was the first to reveal other elements of the Iranian nuclear program, revealed on Friday that the rogue regime has not stopped its nuclear weapons program despite the (JCPOA)

May 3, 2016: Netanyahu Proves Iran Lied About Nuclear Program (With Video & owerPoint)

July 18, 2016 : AP: Secret Iran's' Side Deal' Allows Tehran to Accelerate Nuclear Development.

August 3, 2016, Dept. The Justice Tried To Stop Obama's 400,000,000 Payment To Iran

January 9, 2017, Iran Getting 116 Metric Tons Of Uranium, With Obama's Approval

July 29, 2018, Think We Should Stay In JCPOA? Read These Iran Deal Lies Obama Told America:

-The JCPOA deal gives Iran the capacity to enrich for bombs but NOT for power plants. The deal says that Iran can enrich fuel for peaceful purposes. However, under the agreement, Iran is allowed to keep 5,060 centrifuges, which, according to former deputy director of the CIA Mike Morell, is enough enrichment to produce bombs but not enough for a power program.

-The JCPOA lifted the ban on the Iranian ballistic missile program. Before the deal, UN Security Council Resolution (UNSC) 1929, the council used mandatory language about ballistic missiles; it said, "It decides that Iran shall not undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons." The JCPOA resolution passed by the UNSC changes the language. On page 119 of the UNSC-approved JCPOA document, it does not prohibit carrying out ballistic missile work. Instead, it asks them not to conduct ballistic missile development. The resolution merely says, quote, " Iran is called upon not to undertake such activity." Some reports claim that John Kerry pleaded with Iran not to discuss the changes.

-It's a forever deal. Do you remember when John Kerry insisted the Iran Nuclear deal was a "forever deal?" That was a lie; some of the provisions expire after year 10, and the rest of them after year 15. Based on the agreement, by the end of year 15, Iran could have in place a nuclear infrastructure that could produce the significant quantities of weapon-grade material needed to create a few nuclear weapons within months.

-The promised sanction "snap-backs" don't really exist. President Obama gave Europe, China, and Russia a written promise that the U.S. will guarantee their companies that make deals with Iran, would not have to stop working with Iran should sanctions need to be re-imposed, should Iran get caught violating the JCPOA deal.

-According to the framework deal, Iran was supposed to reveal the details of their nuclear program. We were told that as part of the agreement, Iran would have to "fess up" to the UN inspectors about their previous nuclear activity. The reason for the historical inquiry isn't to find out whether Iran had a nuclear weapons program, so they could be reprimanded for being bad children. By understanding the Iranian nuclear program before the agreement, the IAEA will know how, when, and where to inspect their program in the future. Iran refused to let this happen. So the U.S. stopped asking.

-The deal gives Tehran the leverage to blackmail the West since the Iranians can threaten (and have threatened) to walk away from the JCPOA with a 35-day notice. Under Paragraph 36, Iran can claim that any of the JCPOA is "not meeting its commitments" under the agreement. That triggers a 35-day set of meetings. Once that clock runs, Iran can claim that the issue "has not been resolved to [its] satisfaction" and that it "deems" the issue to constitute "constitutes significant non-performance." Iran can then "cease performing its commitments under this JCPOA in whole or in part."

-Iran gets to "self-inspect" at the Parchin military site not the IAEA. Iran gets to "self-inspect" at the Parchin military site. Before the agreement, the IAEA sought access to Parchin, which has long been suspected of being the location where Iran was developing its detonation systems for nuclear weapons. Iran even admitted to using Parchin to test exploding bridge wires, which are used as nuclear detonators. Still, they claimed the test explosions were not for weapons development.

The Obama administration had promised lawmakers that IAEA inspectors would be able to inspect Parchin and resolve all PMD issues before any final deal was inked. However, that didn't happen; instead, they allowed Iran to sign a secret side deal with the IAEA, permitting the Iranians to self-inspect the facility rather than granting IAEA inspectors’ robust access. An Iranian statement in Sept. 2015 confirmed that the Iranians collected their own samples: "Iranian experts took samples from specific locations in Parchin facilities this week without IAEA inspectors being present

-The Iran nuclear deal significantly reduces the reporting requirements about Iran's nuclear program that existed before. According to IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Iran threatened Mr. Amano with harm if he revealed anything about the side deals.

-There were two secret side deals to the nuclear agreement with Iran that will not be shared with other nations, with Congress, or with the U.S. public. Those side deals may be the ones revealed above, or perhaps not, and there may be more. In late 2016, The Daily Beast revealed that private files outlining hidden agreements made as part of the Iran nuclear deal were never released by President Obama, as he might have found them embarrassing. Earlier Bloomberg View described other potentially embarrassing documents that the administration classified to save face, including an intelligence assessment written to excuse the U.S. collapse on Iran disclosing past nuclear work, which began by imagining a world in which Iran will fully cooperate with the deal for the next 20 years, and then went from there.

However, there are dozens of other Iran nuclear deal-related documents that are not even classified as secret, but which the Obama administration has nonetheless refused to release. There are broad suspicions that those documents contain embarrassing concessions to Iran: both additional U.S. obligations and exemptions for Iranian obligations.

As a technical matter, it would be straightforward to release those documents, but what is written above is all we know. It is damning enough.