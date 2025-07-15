The operational investigation into the battle at the Southern Research and Development Base during the October 7th massacre has been completed and its findings were presented to the bereaved families. The investigation was also shared with the soldiers and service members of the base who fought on the day of the event.

The investigative team determined that the enemy assault, which involved at least 35 terrorists, pinned down the defending force at the base and temporarily allowed the enemy to take operational control of it. Despite this, the tenacious fighting and heroism displayed by the soldiers, their commanders, and supporting ground and air forces was marked by engagement under fire and frontline leadership worthy of high commendation.

The investigation revealed that throughout the fighting, until his injury and eventual death, the platoon commander led the battle from the front with bravery. In defending the base, IDF commanders and soldiers acted with tremendous courage and self-sacrifice. Four fighters and commanders fell in battle.

At least 35 terrorists penetrated the base, 10 of whom were killed by IDF forces.

The investigation reviewed the sequence of events, battle management, and the conduct of security forces, highlighting both operational failures and acts of exceptional bravery under complex conditions and overwhelming enemy numbers.

Background and Initial Events

The Southern Research and Development Base was one of many combat hotspots during the October 7th massacre. Thousands of terrorists infiltrated dozens of locations simultaneously, which severely hindered the military's ability to respond and led to the collapse of local defense systems.

The day before the attack, a company from the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade was stationed at the base. At 05:30 on October 7, the battalion entered their morning readiness preparations according to protocol. At 06:29, Hamas launched a massive rocket barrage on southern Israel and the interior of the country. Terrorists breached the border through dozens of routes using vehicles, motorcycles, and on foot. Within minutes, the battalion's sector came under a well-coordinated attack, despite being outnumbered.

Timeline of Events

Phase A: Infiltration and Fighting Inside the Base (06:29-09:00)

06:29: Red Alert sirens sounded. Soldiers moved to protected spaces—mainly the dining hall, bunkers, and command posts. Mortar shells and drones exploded inside the base.

06:31: Observers reported over 100 terrorists breaching the sector at 10 points.

06:35: The operations officer reported via WhatsApp that all base personnel were safe, though observers spotted at least 20 terrorists approaching on motorcycles.

06:47: Dozens of terrorists entered the base through breaches in the armored vehicle gate and main entrance.

07:00: Terrorists targeted the dining hall with small arms, shoulder-fired missiles, and grenades. Officers ordered troops to defend the entrances, preventing a massacre inside the hall. A three-hour battle began.

During the fighting:

Multiple terrorists were killed or injured.

17 soldiers and officers were wounded but continued fighting. Two soldiers were killed in action in the base, and a third died of his wounds later

At 07:30, terrorists targeted additional bunkers and living quarters. They used explosives and shoulder missiles but were repelled by soldiers blocking doors with their bodies.

At 08:15, terrorists placed an explosive on a southern bunker door. A soldier was killed as he blocked the entry with his body, saving two fellow soldiers.

Phase B: Arrival of Reinforcements, Terrorist Withdrawal, and Medical Evacuation (09:00-13:51)

09:00: Five IDF soldiers arrived in a patrol vehicle. They searched the area, rescued trapped soldiers, and helped organize medical evacuations.

Terrorists began retreating and set ambushes around the base.

10:30: The company commander reported difficulties reaching the base and requested help from the Unit 669 pararescue force for medevac.

12:30: A junior officer from the Tactical Command College arrived, assumed command, deployed defenses, and managed evacuation efforts.

13:21: He coordinated the landing of a 669 helicopter near the base for evacuation.

Phase C: Continued Fighting, Medical Evacuation, and Additional Reinforcements (13:51-21:00)

13:51: Four wounded soldiers were evacuated on stretchers toward the medevac helicopter. During the move, they were ambushed from two directions; two soldiers were wounded. Combat helicopters joined and returned fire.

The company commander coordinated a flanking maneuver to eliminate the attackers without causing friendly fire.

14:03: The commander’s unit identified and killed three terrorists at close range.

14:15: Helicopter fire ceased after identifying friendly forces. The company commander entered the base, reorganized defenses, and prepared for further evacuations.

15:40: A medevac helicopter evacuated five more wounded soldiers.

17:00: The commander briefed the Golani Brigade commander, who ordered reinforcements and defensive deployments.

19:00: Another helicopter evacuated the rest of the wounded.

21:00: Additional forces from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit arrived to strengthen base defenses.

Conclusions

1. The enemy assault, which included heavy gunfire and infiltration, overwhelmed the company and neutralized its combat effectiveness until at least 10:00 AM. The enemy achieved temporary operational control of the base. Forces were unable to leave the base to defend nearby towns.

2. The heroism of the base's fighters disrupted the enemy's assault, limited casualties, and prevented a massacre in the dining hall and bunkers. Many lives were saved through courageous actions despite injuries.

3. The junior officer from the Tactical Command College, who arrived from home, took command, saved lives, and ensured operational continuity.

4. Air force units are commended for saving lives and evacuating wounded under fire and extreme conditions, working in coordination with ground forces.

5. The lack of early warning prevented the base from preparing an effective defense. Defensive positions were not reinforced, and standard protocols were not followed. Guards at entry points abandoned their posts during the Red Alert.

6. Early damage to command and control disrupted the base’s ability to repel the attack. Nonetheless, commanders continued leading from the front with bravery and served as examples of leadership and engagement under fire.