The Haredi commentator Ari Kalman claims that the move by Haredi MKs to resign from the coalition supports Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The secession of the Haredi from the government seems like a dramatic step - but in practice, it's just a gift to Netanyahu," Kalman tweeted. "His goal is clear: to reach the winter session and then dissolve the Knesset. He has been striving for this for months - and yesterday he probably achieved it."

Although the Haredi parties could join Yesh Atid and sign to dissolve the Knesset, they currently choose not to do so. "Instead, they 'settle' for seceding from the coalition, allowing Netanyahu to continue ruling - even without a majority," he wrote.

He believes this is a calculated move by the Prime Minister. "The result: Netanyahu receives on a silver platter the period he longs for - to continue to rule until after the High Holidays. After that, he'll decide to call an election when it's convenient for him. And the Knesset? It will dissolve automatically without a budget in March 2026." In Israel, the budget vote, held every two years, is automatically considered a vote of no confidence in the government. Should the government be unable to pass a budget, the Knesset dissolves and new elections are held.

Kalman also referred to the timing of the move: "Less than 10 days of legislation remain in the summer session, and there is really no way to pass a conscription law. Instead of seizing the moment - the haredim have wasted it (again)."

Finally, he explained that the critical moment was missed earlier this year: "The real opportunity to pressure Netanyahu on the eve of the budget, or in early June when they offered to dissolve the Knesset. Then there was still time to legislate a conscription law. But the haredim forfeited it. Now? They continue to help Netanyahu - at the expense of the haredi public."