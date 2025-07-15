Here’s a rewritten version of the article with a clearer narrative flow and respectful tone:

Sergeant Shoham Menachem, 21, from Moshav Yardena, was killed in action on Monday during an IDF operation in Jabaliya, Gaza. Menachem served as a soldier in Battalion 52 of the Armored Corps' 401st Brigade, following in the footsteps of his father, Shmuel, a former POW from the Yom Kippur War.

Speaking on Kan Reshet B radio Tuesday morning, Shoham’s cousin Sharon described him as a source of light and joy. “Shoham insisted on joining the Armored Corps—it was a sense of closure and a point of great pride for him,” Sharon said. “He always wanted to contribute and give. When I asked how the army was going, he’d say, ‘Everything is easy for me, I’m doing something meaningful.’”

Sharon shared that the family was briefed by the IDF regarding the incident. “They told us there had been a prior encounter with terrorists, but they’re still working to determine what exactly caused the explosion.”

Shoham had originally been assigned to the 188th Brigade, but worked hard to transfer to the 401st Brigade, where he served as a tank driver just like his father. He had been fighting since the October 7th massacre.

“He felt a real sense of mission,” Sharon recalled. “He’d always say, ‘We’re doing a good job, we’re winning.’ His father worried, like any parent would, but was also incredibly proud. Their home is filled with Israeli and 401st Brigade flags. Shoham was just months away from completing his service in November.”

Sergeant Menachem was killed alongside two comrades by an explosion in his tank during a battle in Jabaliya. The cause of the blast is still under investigation. Initial reports suggest a possible malfunction that triggered the detonation of a shell inside the Merkava tank’s turret. The tank commander, an officer, was seriously wounded in the incident.