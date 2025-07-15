IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visited the Military Rabbinate Headquarters at the Shura Camp this week, together with the head of the IDF Personnel Directorate, Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa, and IDF Chief Rabbi Brig. Gen. Eyal Krim.

During the visit, the Chief of Staff was briefed on the Military Rabbinate's activities to tend to fallen soldiers and provide religious services to IDF soldiers in general, allowing them to serve whilst preserving their religious way of life.

During the visit, the Chief of Staff addressed the Rabbinate staff and expressed his appreciation for their efforts. "Members of the Military Rabbinate - you are doing holy work here, this is one of the most difficult and complex places in the IDF. To serve here is a great service, serving the people of Israel, and serving the IDF, which is at the forefront of the people of Israel."

He noted that the Military Rabbinate's mission is part of the IDF's ability to deal with the complex challenges of a country at war.

According to Zamir, "In this war, and in wars in general, we pay a heavy and painful price — a price we pay for our independence and our freedom. You understand very well the meaning of this, and you are giving them their final respect."