In recordings that were revealed on Sunday on Channel 12, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar is heard saying that he intends to take accountability and resign soon.

The recording was from a conversation with a bereaved father who wondered why Bar was refusing to resign. "Everyone, certainly the one who announced, even before seeing an inquiry about him, and that inquiry confirmed it to me, that he will take accountability, you must at least allow them the option to resign and implement the accountability. That option was not given to me."

He added: "Taking accountability means resigning, unequivocally I tell you, resigning. And not two days before the term is over, that's just a symbolic resignation. You know, we are always in these positions always take into account competing values. And I very much believe in the value of taking accountability, and I think that without taking accountability, there is no leadership. I have a daily dilemma about this, as far as the security of the citizens is concerned, what is the exact right time for me to do this?"

In response to the bereaved father's criticism of the crisis surrounding his dismissal, Bar stated: "I know, it wasn't easy for me to see the images from the court, I wasn't there, but I saw them. I'm in a very complex position, first of all because I can't say what I think, and the system that I thought it correct for them to check and would bring the truth to light, can't do so at the moment.

"That's not the reason that I'm staying, I'm not the one who will decide this, and I also meant every word, and I meant to resign. However, I feel uncomfortable defending my opinion. I just want to tell you that this sits on me more than anything else. I do not want to continue in the job. I feel that if they knew the details, even if they don't agree with my way at the moment, and not for a long time, they would at least understand how deeply the concern is, a true, deep concern. There's no political or ideological matter here, nothing, really not."

He told the bereaved father that his family is paying a heavy price. "I pay my price. My daughter can't go to school, she has to hear the provocations that come from authority, which is the opposite of what happened on the night of October 7th. But I've always had priorities, 35 years in security, I certainly won't crush them in the final weeks on the job. It's the state, the organization, and after that, me."