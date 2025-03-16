Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a 14-minute meeting on Sunday with Israel Security Agency (ISA-Shin Bet) Director Ronen Bar during which he notified him that he informed him that he will bring a draft decision to the government this week to conclude his service.

This comes amid a long period during which there has been a lack of trust between the two.

According to the reports, Netanyahu even indicated who would replace Bar - his deputy M. who Nenayhu added to the new negotiation team for the second phase of the hostage deal and has played a significant role in the team since then. The team is led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer who is very close to the Prime Minister.

Netanyahu stated on Sunday: "Due to an ongoing lack of confidence, I decided to bring a draft decision to the government this week to conclude the service of the ISA Director. Citizens of Israel, we are in a war for our existence - a war on seven fronts."

"At every moment, but especially during this existential war, the Prime Minister must be fully confident in the ISA Director. But unfortunately, the situation is the opposite, there is no such confidence. I have an ongoing lack of confidence in the Shin Bet Director. A lack of confidence which increased with time. Due to this ongoing lack of confidence, I decided to bring a draft decision to the government this week to conclude the service of the ISA Director. And I wish to clarify - I fully appreciate the men and women of the ISA. They do dedicated and important work for all of our security. As Prime Minister who oversees the ISA, I am sure that this step is necessary for the rehabilitation of the organization, and to prevent the next disaster."

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir commended Netanyahu's announcement and stated: "This is something I have been demanding for a long time, and better late than never. There is no place in a democratic state for bureaucrats who conduct a political counter-offensive against elected officials.

"The Right must learn from President Trump to eradicate the deep state, to conduct itself as a democracy, and to restore the public's trust in the security and judicial bodies of the State of Israel."