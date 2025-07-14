Following the directive of the spiritual leader of Degel HaTorah, Rabbi Dov Lando, the party announced today (Monday) that it and its three MKs will leave the government and the coalition.

Earlier, Rabbi Lando published a letter he sent to the faction's MKs. "Last night, after the fast and after it became clear that the Likud party does not intend to fulfill its commitment to the Haredi representatives and raise the draft law as agreed, Rabbi Dov Lando, the leader of the generation, wrote the following words by hand," the rabbi's office said.

"Since the authorities are showing their intention to further restrict the lives of Torah scholars in various ways, and in attempts to humiliate and trample them, and time and again fail to fulfill their commitments to regulate the legal status of yeshiva students and Torah scholars—who are the crown of creation and the secret to its existence," the letter stated.

"Therefore, my opinion is that we must immediately end our participation with the government and the coalition, including resigning from all the positions associated with it, and may God deliver us swiftly."

Rabbi Lando's office also reported that at his request, Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch also signed the letter. It was also stated that "in accordance with the instructions of our leader, the members of Knesset from Degel HaTorah will leave the government and the coalition today."