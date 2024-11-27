The IDF early Wednesday morning eliminated terrorist Mumin Al-Jabari, a senior terrorist in Hamas’ Gaza City Brigade’s sniper unit, who operated in a room within a structure that previously served as the Al-Tabaeen school.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the strike was carried out by the IAF with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence.

Al-Jabari directed and carried out terror attacks against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip and stored a large amount of weapons in the room in which he operated.

In August, the IDF struck the structure, used as an active shelter, and eliminated over 30 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to minimize the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence, said the IDF.

“This is another example of the Islamic Jihad's systematic exploitation of civilian infrastructure and the civilian population as a human shield for its terrorist activities,” the statement said.

“The IDF will continue to operate against terrorists who embed themselves in schools and other civilian infrastructure as a shelter,” it added.

Over the past weekend, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Ahmad Abd el-Halim Abu Hussein, responsible for rocket fire in Hamas' Western Jabaliya Battalion.

Abu Hussein was responsible for many rocket and mortar fire attacks against the Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip.

Multiple other Hamas terrorists were eliminated in the strike, including the terrorist Muhammad Abd al-Rahman Muhammad Zakout, who infiltrated Israeli territory and participated in the October 7th Massacre.