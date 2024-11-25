Over the past weekend, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Ahmad Abd el-Halim Abu Hussein, responsible for rocket fire in Hamas' Western Jabaliya Battalion.

Abu Hussein was responsible for many rocket and mortar fire attacks against the Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip.

Multiple other Hamas terrorists were eliminated in the strike, including the terrorist Muhammad Abd al-Rahman Muhammad Zakout, who infiltrated Israeli territory and participated in the October 7th Massacre.

During IDF operational activity in southern Lebanon, the troops located large quantities of weaponry and dismantled numerous armed and ready-to-fire launchers directly aimed at Israeli communities in the Galilee area.

Over the past day, the IAF struck dozens of Hezbollah terrorist targets in central and southern Lebanon, including command centers, weapons storage facilities, and many Hezbollah launchers, including those that launched projectiles yesterday (Sunday) toward the Haifa Bay and Sharon areas.