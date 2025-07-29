The information that we have today is overwhelming, but unfortunately, too many people in the free world and elsewhere are living in a fantasy of wishful thinking, and not realizing that their own future is in danger.

Let us look at a few critical points that will help us identify some current trends, and try to address them:

1.Turkey, led by the Muslim Brotherhood sympathizer Erdogan, is working hard on expanding its control over the Middle East and beyond, by killing Kurds, infiltrating Syria, trying to build strongholds in Jerusalem, building its own powerful military within the NATO alliance, and by trying to nurture relationships with several world leaders. They are probably still dreaming about reconstituting the Ottoman Empire.

2. Russian President Putin is trying to expand his Soviet Union Empire by leading a vicious war against Ukraine, by threatening the rest of Europe, and by building alliances with other nefarious actors like Iran and China.

3. Iran continues its effort to undermine the free world, despite its serious setback which has occurred recently by Israel and the USA. Iran is using the Houthis from Yemen to attack ships in the Red Sea, and is continuing to support subversive activities across the globe, including encouraging plans to assassinate various leaders of the free world.

4. Qatar continues to play the double game of pretending to mediate peaceful resolutions of conflicts, while heavily supporting terrorists and anti-Western actions, also via financing many universities, including in the USA, where the leaders of tomorrow learn to hate their own countries and to support radical agendas. The widespread aggressive demonstrations are some of its manifestations.

5. The UN is also supporting and amplifying the vicious “starvation” propaganda perpetrated by Hamas.

The fact is that there is plenty of free food in Gaza, which is mishandled by Hamas, by the UN, and by cruel merchants who steal food to sell it to the people of Gaza.

We can see hundreds of trucks loaded with food and other humanitarian supplies, which are controlled by the UN, parked within Gaza. These trucks are not moving to their destinations as they are held back by UN officials, who are probably working with, or are afraid of, the Hamas terrorists.

The people who are really starving in Gaza are the remaining innocent hostages who are held by Hamas, in subhuman conditions, in the dungeons of Hamas.

6. Radical Muslim groups in Syria killed thousands of Christians and thousands of Alawites, and also tried to destroy the Druze community in southern Syria. The state of Israel was the only one that helped the Druze community and stop this massacre at its very beginning.

7. Radical Muslims who invaded Europe are fermenting unrest almost across the entire continent.

It is horrible that we see in Gaza some emaciated babies held by well-fed adults. It is horrible that we see sick babies who suffer from genetically induced celiac disease, exploited by Hamas as hunger-induced malnutrition. It is horrible that we see well-fed terrorists feasting in the terror tunnels, while we see civilians rushing humanitarian aid trucks overground. It is horrible that we see Hamas terrorists emerge from terror tunnels and attack their own people who are trying to get some food, and attack the Israeli soldiers who are trying to protect the humanitarian aid convoys.

Unfortunately, many journalists across the globe are amplifying the Hamas-induced propaganda of “starvation”. They ignore the fact that they are being manipulated and used by Hamas, which hopes that it will help them survive.

Hamas stated openly and repeatedly, their plan to eliminating the State of Israel and to advance their agenda to destroy all infidel.

If Hamas had not attacked Israel so viciously on October the 7th 2023, there would have been no war in Gaza today. And if Hamas had freed the innocent Israeli hostages that they took, and had laid down their arms and left Gaza today, the war in Gaza would stop immediately.

Unfortunately for the free world, many journalists, politicians, professors, students, and others are not looking at the big picture wisely and objectively. They do not understand that their own future is going to be in danger should the terrorists prevail.

Strong evil operatives do not care about political affiliations nor about religious beliefs of their victims. They are working toward world domination and their own survival, and therefore, they will not respect their own people and even their own families.

Consequently, all those who are in any decision-making position must make every effort to educate all the oblivious children and adults with the true facts and with the dynamics of the current events. This will give everyone a chance to survive and build a better future for themselves, for their families and for their communities.

Relevant and accurate knowledge in the correct context will allow all of us to build bridges with other good people, which will provide us the ability to stand united against evil. In addition, it will help us identify, expose, marginalize, and eventually eliminate evil, to the benefit of all people.