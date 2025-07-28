This is the first Tu B'Av since the Shmitta year ended, and farmers who observed the Biblical sabbatical couldn't plant trees for an entire year. Now they must plant double the normal amount, but banks refuse to give loans for fruit trees because they won't see profits for years due to orlah laws.

1,800 Jewish souls were murdered since October 7th. Our response is creating NEW LIFE: 18,000 fruit trees planted across Israel before Tu B'Av on August 9th. But time is running out and farmers desperately need partners.

"Banks want to see returns within a year, but our farmers observe all the agricultural mitzvot. First 3 years is orlah and they can't sell anything", explains the situation facing dozens of communities from Gaza border towns to Judea and Samaria.

Leading Rabbis confirm: you share in ALL the mitzvot

HaRav Yosef Efrati, who served 10 years as shamash to HaRav Elyashiv and is an expert on agricultural mitzvot, ruled definitively: "People who help farmers in Israel plant fruit trees will be partnering with the farmer and sharing in all the mitzvot."

HaRav Yaakov Ariel, former Chief Rabbi of Ramat Gan, wrote: "It is appropriate for every Jew in the world to partner with a farmer in Eretz Yisroel in order to fulfill the Mitzvot, and through this partnership HE KEEPS THE MITZVOT AS WELL because the Land belongs to us all."

When you plant trees in memory of our 1,800 kedoshim, you're not just honoring their sacrifice - you're fulfilling Biblical commandments that can only be performed in Eretz Yisrael.

Special matching donor doubles every tree this season only

Because farmers need to plant double after the Shmitta year, a special donor is matching every single tree planted. Plant 3 trees, they plant 6. Plant 10 trees, they plant 20. Plant 50 trees, they plant 100.

This 25-year-old program has partnered thousands with farmers, but this year is different. The combination of post-Shmitta urgency, memorial planting for our fallen heroes, and the approaching Tu B'Av deadline creates unprecedented need.

"Where they plant, hostile Arabs can't steal that land and those locations become safe", explains why this isn't just agriculture - it's securing Jewish presence on the land our heroes died defending.

Your trees create Mitzvot for generations

Every fruit tree you plant will create thousands of mitzvot over its lifetime. Every piece of fruit will be a merit לעילוי נשמת our fallen soldiers and murdered civilians. The Talmud teaches that Tu B'Av ranks alongside Yom Kippur in spiritual significance.

As promised in Leviticus: "I will ordain my Blessing for you" - for those who help observe the agricultural mitzvot. Rav Chaim Kanievsky said: "We will be redeemed in the merit of Shmitta."

Your partnership fulfills the Biblical commandments: "When you come to the land, plant FRUIT trees" and "You shall clear out the Land and settle in it."

8 days before biblical deadline

August 9th is Tu B'Av - the last optimal time to plant before the new year. After this date, farmers lose nearly a full year's growth advantage. The window that opens once yearly is closing fast.

Farmers are ready to work despite constant security threats. Parents of fallen soldiers are waiting to see memorial orchards planted. Communities that lost everything on October 7th are prepared to rebuild with hope.

But they cannot do it without partners.

They murdered 1,800 - We'll plant 18,000 and create NEW LIFE through sacred partnership!