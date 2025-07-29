תיעוד מעזה: כך הושמד מחסן אמצעי הלחימה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue operations against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

In the Khan Yunis area, IDF troops eliminated several terrorists who posed a threat, while the IAF targeted terrorist infrastructure and multiple weapons storage facilities over the past day.

In one strike, secondary explosions were identified following the strike on a weapons storage facility, indicating the presence of large quantities of weapons in the structure.

Throughout the past day, IDF troops continued operating in the areas in northern Gaza, dismantling launch and fire capabilities and dismantling terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground. Several terrorists were eliminated in ground engagements.

Over the past day, the IAF, in cooperation with ground troops, struck dozens of terror targets across the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, military structures, launch posts, weapons storage facilities, tunnels, military posts, and other terrorist infrastructure.